For Your Viewing Pleasure: Black Girl Podcast Interviews Damson Idris During Live Recording At #ESSENCEFest

Black Girl Podcast Tapes Live At #ESSENCEFest

The talented ladies of a popular podcast recently took their talents to NOLA. The cast of the widely recognized Black Girl Podcast brought their style, candor, and skills to The Raire Label’s THE GOOD BRUNCH in NOLA for a very special live recording experience.

Sapphira E., Bexx Francois, Alysha P., Scottie Beam, and Gia Peppers sat down for two days of fellowship and fun at the 25th ESSENCE Festival with live shows featuring appearances by special guests Angela Lewis and Damson Idris from FX’s “Snowfall.”

Damson spoke to the ladies about his role as Franklin on the show and paid homage to the late John Singleton whose legacy will continue on as the show rolls into season 3.

“People think I sell crack for real,” said Damson who hails from Peckham, London NOT South Central like his character. “It’s beautiful. If anyone’s been keeping up with the show then you know we put our all into it and it was created by the late, great John Singleton.”

During the Black Girl Podcast live tapings, DJ sets were courtesy of DJ Kelly Green and DJ Jazzy T and guests sipped Martell while noshing on brunch bites before taking photos with the BGP cast.

Black Girl Podcast has amassed over 3.1M streams and has been recognized by Essence as one of “12 Podcasts You Need To Add To Your Rotation” with additional nods from Black Enterprise, Blavity, and The Grio.

See more photos of these podcast impresarios on the flip.