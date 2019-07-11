Beautiful Besties LeToya Luckett, Eudoxie & Keri Hilson Celebrate Sisterhood At Coca-Cola’s ESSENCE Fest “Cheers To Her” Brunch

#IfNotForMyGirls

Coca-Cola’s “Cheers To Her Brunch”

Coca-Cola recently put on an elegant brunch honoring nine dynamic women taking the New Orleans community to new heights through leadership, entrepreneurship, and service across a variety of industries.

50 women attended the first-ever Coca-Cola “Cheers to Her Brunch” at Restaurant August, during the 2019 ESSENCE Festival. Coca-Cola and brunch host Jessica Clemons (AKA Dr. Jess) celebrated the brand’s new campaign in partnership with ESSENCE titled, “If Not For My Girls”, a theme celebrating sisterhood and the incomparable strength, bond, and friendship of black women.

The honorees included;



Leilani, the Founder and Creative Director of Abstract NOLA, a creative collective committed to creating platforms for artists of all mediums

Sevetri Wilson, the Founder and CEO of Resilia, a tech start-up created to revolutionize how nonprofits are created and maintained

LaTonya Green-Jones, the Executive Director of Auxilliary Enterprises & Support Services at Xavier University

Michelle Matthew, the Director of Auxilliary Services at Dillard University

Cierra Chenier, writer and creator of NOIR ‘N NOLA, dedicated to highlighting the history, politics, and soul of Black New Orleans

Linda King, the Director of the Health and Science Center Dining at Tulane Medical School

Christine Brown, a visual and performing artist on a mission to bring back positive images and music in the Black community

Gia Hamilton, the Executive Director and Chief Curator of New Orleans African American Museum

Stevie Rogers, a womanist writer, educator, and orator with a passion for innovative examination and advocacy of Black culture and womanhood

Guests and honorees noshed on delectable dishes like pain perdu topped with quail while sipping craft cocktails throughout the intimate affair. Later, ladies slipped into Coca-Cola’s fun SharingBox photobooth.

Not only were the honorees on hand, but “If Not for My Girls” ambassadors and real-life girlfriends LeToya Luckett, Eudoxie Bridges, and Keri Hilson, also joined the brunch to chat about their #BlackGirlMagic and honor these incredible women making a difference in their hometown of New Orleans.

The ladies also spoke exclusively with BOSSIP about their beautiful camaraderie and of course, their amazing ESSENCE Fest adventure courtesy of Coca-Cola.

Hit the flip to see LeToya Luckett, Eudoxie Bridges, and Keri Hilson reflect on their beautiful bond.