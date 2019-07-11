Beautiful Besties LeToya Luckett, Eudoxie & Keri Hilson Celebrate Sisterhood At Coca-Cola’s ESSENCE Fest “Cheers To Her” Brunch

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 7

Coca-Cola Brunch

Source: Lane Borgida for Coca-Cola / Lane Borgida

#IfNotForMyGirls

Coca-Cola’s “Cheers To Her Brunch”

Coca-Cola recently put on an elegant brunch honoring nine dynamic women taking the New Orleans community to new heights through leadership, entrepreneurship, and service across a variety of industries.

50 women attended the first-ever Coca-Cola “Cheers to Her Brunch” at Restaurant August, during the 2019 ESSENCE Festival. Coca-Cola and brunch host Jessica Clemons (AKA Dr. Jess) celebrated the brand’s new campaign in partnership with ESSENCE titled, “If Not For My Girls”, a theme celebrating sisterhood and the incomparable strength, bond, and friendship of black women.

Coca-Cola Brunch

Source: Lane Borgida for Coca-Cola / Lane Borgida

Cheers To Her Brunch

Source: Lane Borgida for Coca-Cola / Cheers To Her Brunch

The honorees included;


Leilani, the Founder and Creative Director of Abstract NOLA, a creative collective committed to creating platforms for artists of all mediums

Sevetri Wilson, the Founder and CEO of Resilia, a tech start-up created to revolutionize how nonprofits are created and maintained

LaTonya Green-Jones, the Executive Director of Auxilliary Enterprises & Support Services at Xavier University

Michelle Matthew, the Director of Auxilliary Services at Dillard University

Cierra Chenier, writer and creator of NOIR ‘N NOLA, dedicated to highlighting the history, politics, and soul of Black New Orleans

Linda King, the Director of the Health and Science Center Dining at Tulane Medical School

Christine Brown, a visual and performing artist on a mission to bring back positive images and music in the Black community

Gia Hamilton, the Executive Director and Chief Curator of New Orleans African American Museum

Stevie Rogers, a womanist writer, educator, and orator with a passion for innovative examination and advocacy of Black culture and womanhood

 

Coca-Cola Brunch

Source: Lane Borgida for Coca-Cola / Lane Borgida

Guests and honorees noshed on delectable dishes like pain perdu topped with quail while sipping craft cocktails throughout the intimate affair. Later, ladies slipped into Coca-Cola’s fun SharingBox photobooth.

Coca-Cola Brunch

Source: Lane Borgida for Coca-Cola / Lane Borgida

Coca-Cola Brunch

Source: Lane Borgida for Coca-Cola / Lane Borgida

Coca-Cola Brunch

Source: Lane Borgida for Coca-Cola / Lane Borgida

 

Not only were the honorees on hand, but “If Not for My Girls” ambassadors and real-life girlfriends LeToya Luckett, Eudoxie Bridges, and Keri Hilson, also joined the brunch to chat about their #BlackGirlMagic and honor these incredible women making a difference in their hometown of New Orleans.

Coca Cola Brunch

Source: Dani Canada / Danielle Canada for iOne Digital

The ladies also spoke exclusively with BOSSIP about their beautiful camaraderie and of course, their amazing ESSENCE Fest adventure courtesy of Coca-Cola.

 

Hit the flip to see LeToya Luckett, Eudoxie Bridges, and Keri Hilson reflect on their beautiful bond.

 

Cheers To Her Brunch

Source: Dani Canada / Danielle Canada for iOne Digital

According to Eudoxie who was enjoying her very first ESSENCE fest experience, she felt inspired by the bevy of women executives she spotted trekking through NOLA during ESSENCE. Not only that, she, like her girlfriends, LeToya and Keri, was LOVING the food.

“The beignets, the food—it’s amazing!” said Eudoxie.

LeToya echoed that statement and added that “crawfish, or charbroiled oysters [from Drago’s],” are the first things she seeks out during the women’s empowerment weekend.

The ladies not only spoke on the undeniable deliciousness that is New Orleans food, however, they also told BOSSIP that they feel truly honored to have Coca-Cola celebrate their friendship with their #IfNotForMyGirls campaign because it’s shining light on the importance of having a “Tribe.”

“I would say the term “tribe” has kind of come back because it’s super duper important, we always talk about your sister circle, your friends, but I love TRIBE,” said LeToya. “Tribe has a very powerful meaning to it. Just like back in the old days, the mothers in your neighborhood, they would help with your kids, they would cook for you, they would support you—that’s what I think is coming back in sisterhood.”

“Our sisters are coming together, loving on each other, supporting each other, and that’s what I have with my friends here,” she added. “The girls that I can call that I know I can trust with all my stuff, my prayer partners, my prayer warriors. These are the people that you picked, your God chosen sisters.”

“I’m excited that Coca-Cola decided to create a platform bringing other women together, specifically chooising us to tell and share our stories.”

Coca-Cola Brunch

Source: Lane Borgida for Coca-Cola / Lane Borgida

The campaign rings especially true considering that each lady plays a different dynamic in the friend group.

“I think we share multiple roles,” said Keri. “She’s [Eudoxie] the resident cook and she’s funny but she’s not trying to be funny. She’s [Letoya] more of the jokester and prayer warrior/ Pastor who’s funny and actually trying to be funny.”

“Keri is all about energy, she’s consistent,” added LeToya.

The ladies also gave BOSSIP their own personal definitions of #BlackGirlMagic which is clearly the underlying message behind Coca-Cola’s melanin marveling campaign.

 

“I just think of glitter when I think of #BlackGirlMagic,” said LeToya. “There’s something different about our light, when we walk into the room we possess something very different. It’s not even tangible.”

“I think it’s also the fact that our culture to begin with—we have all the different backgrounds and upbringing,” said Eudoxie. “That makes us different of course our skin tones and all that plays a part into it. The beauty of a black woman doesn’t come in just one shade, it’s all shades. That is what really brings us all together and we enjoy being able to bounce off each other’s energy.”

“I think it’s an energy,” said Keri. “For me, it’s a mentality, #BlackGirlMagic to me represents overcoming obstacles and we’ve done it time and time again. We’ve been overlooked, We’ve been at the bottom of the totem pole not only in the workforce but in the home, around the world, in the dating pool—but we are so resilient and that to me is #BlackGirlMagic.”

More photos from Coca-Cola’s “Cheers To Her Brunch” on the flip.

Coca-Cola Brunch

Source: Lane Borgida for Coca-Cola / Lane Borgida

Cheers To Her Brunch

Source: Lane Borgida for Coca-Cola / Cheers To Her Brunch

Coca-Cola Brunch

Source: Lane Borgida for Coca-Cola / Lane Borgida

Coca-Cola Brunch

Source: Lane Borgida for Coca-Cola / Lane Borgida

Coca-Cola Brunch

Source: Lane Borgida for Coca-Cola / Lane Borgida

Coca-Cola Brunch

Source: Lane Borgida for Coca-Cola / Lane Borgida

Coca-Cola Brunch

Source: Lane Borgida for Coca-Cola / Lane Borgida

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567
    Categories: Bossip Exclusive, Bossip Exclusives, Exclusive

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.