Long Live The Chief: Jidenna Posted A New Look And Classic Man Catapulted Women Into Soggy-Knickered Spasms Across Twitter

Jidenna has been just out here minding his business, y’all. He doesn’t bother anybody. He just has been snapping pics, making music and enjoying his care free summer. Then here you little horny toads pop up and don’t know what to do with yourselves. Out of nowhere, Twitter just started thirsting over the young singer slash rapper. Literally out of the blue.

Suddenly the good folks of Twitter noticed that Jidenna is suddenly fine. Maybe it was the sleeveless look, the arm tat and the new hair. Maybe hot girl summer has hit a few snags and the thirst has crept in. Whatever the case, Jidenna was trending #1 on Twitter simply for the thirst he’s bringing about. Amazing.

Jidenna been fine af and y’all just now gettin hip?

Here i am thinking he dropped some new music pic.twitter.com/NA08biDtrJ — OGP (@LexiMoon_) July 11, 2019

Take a good look. And a cold shower.