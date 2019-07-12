Pay Up! Spinderella Suing Salt ‘N Pepa, Says They Hid Hundreds Of Thousands In Royalties

Spinderella Files Lawsuit Against Salt ‘N Pepa

Just a few months after being terminated from the group, DJ Spinderella is now suing the S and P in Salt ‘N Pepa.

Spin apparently has served Salt and Pepa with lawsuits, claiming they’ve hidden royalties from her since 1999. According to the lawsuit obtained by TMZ, Spinderella says she was promised one-third of the royalties from the group’s “Best Of” Album, and even got a phone call telling her she would be getting $125k but the DJ says she never received a dime. That was just the beginning of her complaints, however.

Other instances where Spin feels cheated of money include compensation from Salt ‘N Pepa’s reality TV show with VH1. She says she was promised one-third of the group’s fee for the show but never got her fair share of money or TV time. Spin also believes the other ladies hid show money from her in 2018 when they all reunited for the Billboard Awards.

On a more personal note, Spinderella recently married her sweetie and neither of her former group members sent their congratulations publicly…

Instead, Salt posted this jewel just last week. “Professional victims love a pity party”. Could this be directed towards Spinderella?

So far, Salt-N-Pepa has responded to the claims by denying defrauding their business partner. They say, according to sources, Spin is really just insecure as they’ve taken care of her more than well over the years.

Hmmm, something in the group water ain’t clean. Thoughts?