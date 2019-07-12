First Class Caucasity: White Lady Asks Naomi Campbell To Clean Her Seat In “Airport Routine” Vlog [Video]

Naomi Campbell Sanitizes Plane Seat In Vlog, Strange Becky Asks Her To Clean Hers Next

Naomi Campbell is new to vlogging but not new to flying first class (with audacious white folks). The supermodel just shared a video documenting her airport routine. In it, Naomi is washing down the windows, walls, seat and everywhere with sanitizer wipes before she makes her self comfortable up front.

While killing the germs in her seat, a lady behind her comes over, “Can you do my seat next?” Seems pretty audacious to us. Does this woman not know Naomi is known for clocking people in the head?? JK! Are WE overreacting?

Hit play to see it.