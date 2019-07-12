Ed Sheeran Reveals He “Just Got Married” To Longtime Boo Thang Cherry Seaborn In Interview With Charlamagne

Ed Sheeran Admits Recent Marriage In Interview With Charlamagne Tha God

Congratulations are in order for Ed Sheeran, who not only just released a new album but also revealed he is a newlywed in a very special interview with iHeartRadio’s Charlamagne Tha God. The interview consists of a track by track conversation revealing Sheeran’s relationship with his collaborators and the conversations that helped create their music.

It was when he reached his track “I Don’t Care” featuring Justin Bieber that Sheeran broke the news:

“Bieber just got married. I just got married. That song is about the person you love, and kind of just being like ‘F*** this, let’s just have fun ourselves.’ It was actually Cherry’s idea, because she was like, ‘Oh, why don’t you get Bieber? He’d be perfect for this, he just fits it.’ I have quite a good relationship with him. I met him at (New York City’s) Z100. He came up and said, ‘Oh I’m a big fan,’ and I was like, ‘Wow, have you heard my music?’ So we kept in touch. I wrote some songs for him and with for his projects. We’ve just hung out a bunch of times. I wanna work with Bieber. He’s just got one of these voices that works on anything, and he’s got personality when he sings.”

Sounds like a pretty casual admission, but we love how he brought up Cherry several times during the interview.

Here’s some other things Sheeran said related to his Justin Bieber collab:

On his social anxiety:

“I used to be super social at industry functions. My hobby was to go out and meet people that I admired, and go out and drink with them, and end up at a bar. That was my favorite thing to do. So, I ended up meeting all my musical heroes, and going out to bars with them and having fun with them. And then now, when I go to these events, I just have social anxiety. I hate large groups of people, which is ironic, because I play shows for a living. But, I just feel claustrophobic and don’t like being around too many people.” Later on he adds, “I don’t mind talking to people. I have no problem with having a conversation with people. It’s just when people film me and sh*t, and just stare at me. It makes me feel weird, because it makes me feel like I’m not human. If you’re coming up and having a conversation with me, it makes me feel human, even if we’ve never met. The thing that instantly shuts me off is having a moment like that with someone that’s so human and so nice, and then being like, ‘Can I have a picture?’ It kind of then puts you back down to Earth and then you’re literally just 15 likes on Instagram. That’s what you are.”

Sheeran also spoke briefly about Kylie Jenner and the Kardashians when discussing “Antisocial” with Travis Scott which he described as almost an extension of “I Don’t Care,” in relation to his social anxiety, explaining that Scott is similar to him in that way:

“He has it, and we were talking about it, and I think he’s very lucky that the girl that he’s with [Kylie Jenner]. He says that they have a similar thing where that they just have their little circle.” He added of Kylie’s family and siblings, “They’re all different, aren’t they? They all want different things. I don’t really know. But, he struck me as someone that I had a lot in common with, basically. He doesn’t seem to me to be the type of person that’s chasing fame. It’s all to better himself as an artist.”

Pretty revealing stuff… Fans can watch the video interview on Ed Sheeran’s YouTube Channel beginning at 4am ET on July 12 and listen to a radio broadcast of the 60-minute interview special across more than 150 iHeartRadio stations nationwide at 8pm local time.

Hit the flip for a few more quotes from the interview.