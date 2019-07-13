Joseline Hernandez – Coughs Up Dough To Settle Back Rent Case With Landlord (Exclusive)

Reality Star Accused Of Skipping Out On Rent For Miami-Area Flat

Former “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star Joseline Hernandez has made a lawsuit accusing her of not paying the rent go away.

A judge this week agreed to throw out landlord Beach Place Apartments case against the mom of one after the landlord requested a voluntary dismissal, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP. The landlord doesn’t spell out why it abruptly abandoned the case, but all signs point to Hernandez coughing up the dough in question.

We exclusively revealed that Beach Place Apartments sued the one-time paramour of reality star Stevie J last month, alleging that she failed to pay the $2,056 a month rent on her two-bedroom luxury pad in Sunny Isles Beach, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

Beach Place Apartments said that it left a notice demanding the rent from her outside the apartment door, but she never paid up. The company said it wanted Hernandez to pay it $2,375 ASAP or a judgment to kick her out of the place.

But on July 9, the judge agreed to dismiss her case.

The lawsuit was dismissed without prejudice, which means that if Hernandez falls behind on the rent again, the landlord can refile the suit.