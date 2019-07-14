Mother of Nipsey Hussle’s 10-Year-Old Daughter Claims His Family Has Cut All Ties With Her Since His Passing

Mother of Nipsey Hussle’s Daughter Claims His Family Has Cut Her Off Since His Passing

According to The Blast, the mother of Nipsey Hussle‘s 10-year-old daughter claims his family has kicked her out of the apartment he used to rent for her and cut all ties with her.

Tanisha Foster filed a motion in the guardianship case of her daughter, Emani Asghedom. She disputing the joint guardianship petition filed by Nipsey’s immediate family.

“I strongly oppose both of the petitions filed by Samantha Alexandria Smith, Samiel Asghedom and Angelique Smith,” Foster says. “I am the other of Emani Asghedom and there is no good reason my rights as her mother should be taken away from me, or otherwise reduced as her mother.”

Foster claims she and Nipsey “always shared the responsibility of parenting Emani.”

Since his murder, she has “had to depend on the goodwill of family and friends for my food, clothing, shelter and transportation. Ermias had always provided for these needs up until his date of death.”

She says the Nip “also gave me substantial sums of cash that I used for the benefit of Emani and myself.”

But all that has since been cut off after his passing and his family has decided to cut ties with Foster in every aspect.