Pure Preciousness: #LHHH’s Brooke Valentine Shares First Photo Of Her Secret Marcus Black Baby

Remember when we told you that “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” couple Brooke Valentine and Marcus Black quietly welcomed their first child?
What do you get a woman who only wants privacy and chic-fil-a 😂 ??? I went back and forth all day on whether or not I was gon post this but I mean… it’s Mother’s Day babe. I just can’t let the day end without publicly thanking you for our princess, I thank God for you and I’m excited about this new journey. Through all the ups and downs, high risk appointments, hospital stays and life’s uncertainties you stayed solid. You’ve always been ten toes down. I never had to question where you stood in my life. My plan is to multiply your investment in my purpose. I love you without conditions my nigga… Happy Mother’s Day 🏴
Well, Brooke is giving fans their first look at their baby girl and the result is PURE preciousness.
“Chí Summer Black #2MO,” Brooke captioned a photo of her 2-month-old daughter.
Marcus also hopped in the comments section to add; “Daddies baby 😍.”
SO CUTE.
In addition to sharing little Chi’s first photo, Brooke also shared her never before seen maternity photos.
Marcus also shared another photo of baby Chi Summer.
Isn’t she precious?
