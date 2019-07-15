BeyBey Blesses The Brits With Her Bounteous Beauty At London Lion King Premiere

Disney’s “The Lion King” marked its European premiere Sunday in Leicester Square in London, welcoming a host of royal and celebrity guests including Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The event was in support of the conservation work of HRH The Duke of Sussex through The Royal Foundation. Headlining the celebration were voice-cast members Beyoncé Knowles-Carter (Nala), Seth Rogen (Pumbaa), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Scar), Billy Eichner (Timon), Florence Kasumba (Shenzi), Keegan-Michael Key (Kamari), plus filmmakers Jon Favreau (director), Karen Gilchrist (producer) and John Bartnicki (co-producer), as well as several members of the team behind the film’s music—songwriters Sir Elton John and Sir Tim Rice, composer Hans Zimmer, Producer Pharrell Williams and Lebo M.

