Beyonce’s Whole A$$ Thigh Showed Up At The ‘Lion King’ London Premiere And It Is Our New President Now

The Lion King live action movie drops this weekend which means it’s time for the actors and actresses to hit the red carpets and show up for the premiers. You know what that means? More Beyonce looks! Isn’t life grand? Bey has not disappointed either. First she popped up with her finger waves and now she decided not to show up to the London premiere and chose to simply bring her thigh. That’s it. Just her thigh. Her whole entire thigh and nobody else (We see Jay Z was there too—but whatever). Just a thickalicious thigh walking down the red carpet by itself for the world to see.

Whoo lawd. We hope that we get a Lion King sequel dropping, like, tomorrow so we can get more of this Beyonce goodness. We are not worthy.

Beyonce got her whole thick ass thigh out and I need a minute. — April (@ReignOfApril) July 14, 2019

Take a look at how she absolutely destroyed Twitter with just one thigh meat.