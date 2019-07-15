On The Heels Of His Arrest: R. Kelly’s GFs Confirm They’re Still Penthouse Living After Parents Declared Them ‘Missing’ & ‘Suicidal’ [Video]

Joycelyn Savage And Azriel Clary Are Living Comfortably While R. Kelly Is In Jail

Robert Kelly‘s alleged sex slaves or “girlfriends” as they’d rather be called are doing just fine amid his arrest. Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary sent out a PSA to concerned folks confirming they’re in the same Trump penthouse condo they’ve been in before Kells was taken into custody.

Yesterday, we reported that over alleged 20 tapes of Kelly and underage girls having sex were surrendered by his own staff. Meanwhile, his live-in concubines, Joycelyn and Azriel are still holding him down.

Previously, the young ladies’ parents voiced their concern over their safety, saying their whereabouts was a mystery and they feared they had a ‘suicide pact’. There had also been reports circulating that they were kicked out of Kelly’s place. The ladies claim they’ve always been there, babysitting his Grammys, through the whole ordeal.

Hit play to see the video, courtesy of TMZ.