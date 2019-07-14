Issa Wrap: R. Kelly’s Inner Circle Reportedly Handed Over 20 Sex Tapes That Led to Federal Charges

R. Kelly’s Inner Circle Were The Ones Responsible For Him Reportedly Facing Federal Charges

According to TMZ, R. Kelly investigators now have over 20 tapes of the singer having sex with minors in their possession, and it was his own inner circle who handed them over to the authorities.

Gerald Griggs, the attorney who is representing the family of Jocelyn Savage, reportedly stated that the tapes show multiple victims of sexual abuse and that many of them were confirmed to be underage at the time of the filming.

R. Kelly was arrested earlier this week on 13 counts of federal sex crimes, including four counts of producing and two counts of receiving child pornography. Kelly is also facing other counts for racketeering, violation of the Mann Act, and obstruction of justice. Kelly is also facing 11 other sex abuse charges in Cook County relating to his alleged abuse of Jerhonda Pace.

It might be over with for R. Kelly.