Fendi FAKKS: Here’s Why Nicki Minaj’s Impending Fendi Clothing Collab & Fendi Printed Wig Has Fans FREAKIN’ Out

Nicki Minaj’s Fendi Collaboration: Fans Freak Out, And Haters Say She’s Biting Lil Kim?

Onika Maraj is BUSY busy. The 36-year-old rap star is now lending her talents to Fendi. She just teased the first look from her personal line with the high fashion retailer, she says is coming sooner than later. It’s a pink two-piece that opens down the middle and hugs all over.

In the spirit of being Fendi’d down, Nicki is also rocking a blonde bob with F’s all over it. Does this remind you of somebody?

Fans (and haters) noticed Nicki’s Fendi printed and began to belittle her for “biting” Lil Kim. Recently, Nicki went off in a post where she said that she always paid respect to Lil Kim for her influence, despite their personal beef. However, Lil Kim fans think it’s “weird” that Nicki is wearing hair, similar to Kim’s famous Chanel printed bangs without them publically squashing their argument.

Do YOU think Nicki should catch heat for this? Too Late if you don’t! Hit the flip to see how folks are freakin’ out over Nicki’s Fendi wig.