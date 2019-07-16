Queen NalaYoncé Reveals Tracklist For ‘The Lion King: The Gift’ Featuring Blue Ivy, Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino & More!
Queen NalaYonce’s “Lion King”-Themed Album Shatters Twitter
After a few wonky reports, the tracklist for Queen NalaYoncé‘s personally curated album “The Lion King: The Gift” hit the ‘net and, naturally, stirred up BeyHive hysteria. Packed with global star power, the highly anticipated compilation features BLUE IVY, Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino, Jay Z and countless incredibly talented Afrobeat artists on the star-studded passion project destined for international success.
“I wanted it to be authentic to what is beautiful about the music in Africa,” said a demure Beyoncé in a (VERY RARE) interview with Robin Roberts that airs TONIGHT at 8 pm on ABC.
Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over NalaYoncé’s “The Lion King: The Gift” tracklist on the flip.
