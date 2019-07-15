Joseline Denies Stevie J’s Claims That She’s Kept Their Daughter Away From Him; Countersues Him For Child Support Increase (Exclusive)

Former “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” Star Blasts Former Lover Stevie J For Mom-Shaming Her

Reality star Joseline Hernandez has blasted her former lover and co-star Stevie J’s bid to wrest custody of their little girl from her and force her to pay him child support.

The former “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star has hit back at Stevie in her own countersuit against her one time co-star, that says she’s a great mom and if anything, her child support from him should be increased.

We exclusively revealed that Stevie sued Joseline for primary custody, arguing that she was purposely cutting him out of their girl’s life. He accused Joseline of being financially and mentally unstable and said his home with hew wife Faith Evans would be more loving and safe for Bonnie Bella.

But in court documents filed last week and obtained by BOSSIP, Joseline said Stevie should be paying more child support instead of trying to “take the child from the only home the child has known.”

Joseline said she’s complied with the terms of their current custody order and has never kept their daughter Bonnie Bella away from Stevie. And she denied moving to Miami to shack up with another guy.

Joseline called out her baby daddy for mom shaming her and called his suit a “frivolous action to try to take the child from the only home the child has known,” according to her court papers.

Although the mom of one admitted that her income had gone way down since she left “Love & Hip Hop,” she says that it’s a pipe dream to believe that Stevie would be a better parent to Bonnie. She said if he’s so worried about Joseline not being able to provide for the girl, the judge should force him to start paying 20 percent of his income to her. She said Stevie’s claim that having more money would allow him to give Bonnie a better life was “an insult to every single mother in the country,” her court papers state.

The mom of one wants a judge to deny Stevie J’s custody and child support claim and award her additional child support. Stevie J had not responded to Joseline’s allegations as of July 15.

Both sides are set to appear in court over the matter next week.