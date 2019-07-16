TERRIBLE Toni: Blac Chyna’s On-Screen Squabble With Her Mom Was WILDER Than Expected, Fans Ponder Overdraft Fees To Watch Whole Season

Blac Chyna’s Fight With Tokyo Toni Shit Down The Internet During Show Premiere

Remember when that reality TV clip of Blac Chyna’s showdown with her toxic mother SHOOK the internet? Well, the fight was WORSE than people imagined and now EVERYONE is discussing how TERRIBLE Tokyo Toni is to her.

Although the show has to be streamed through a subscription on The Zeus network, clips have leaked online showing their crazy argument. During their fight, Tokyo was screaming in Chyna’s face, calling her “a disgusting b*tch” and “wh*re” after Chyna claimed her mother didn’t raise her, her grandma did.

The sickest part about the whole ordeal was a bizarre quote from Tokyo Toni, regarding Chyna’s lack of respect during the kerfuffle.

“I don’t care what your mother did to you, I don’t care if she sold your p***y to an army…you still better respect your mama.”

Ma’am. REALLY?!?!?! Hit the “part III” clip here to hear this WILD isht!

Blac Chyna v Tokyo Toni: Part III pic.twitter.com/LT5rJWANiY — I don’t care if she sold your p*ssy to an army (@cxrodge) July 15, 2019

Yikes! This not all we will see of Tokyo Toni and Chyna’s issues, she plans to give viewers part two according to a commercial for episode two.

Despite the commercial, Tokyo Toni vowed last night to not film any more footage with Zeus in an Instagram post. The mother claimed that her appearance on the program made her lose an opportunity to counsel suicidal people after being seen telling her own daughter to “kill yourself.” That post has since been deleted.

What was left upon Toni’s IG account is a message saying she’s ready to continue her turn up on Zeus, a complete change of tune. Toni also defends her style of parenting, crediting her communication skills to the city she’s from, D.C.

OMG @thezeusnetwork The Network called me along with @blacchyna and they said” I am a star”!!!! I don’t [look] at me as a star I look at me as a mom!!!!! A mom who wants her kid right!!! Everyone has their own way of communicating. I have my DC attitude that bitches can’t take!! Imma be me! My kid was raised good and whoever she was around a nurturing mom as well! The network has a Black owner and I’m down for that! I appreciate “ All. Y folks who came out!!! They all signed a release of Appearance” So when Zeus ready they can rock on it! I’m sending my footage to them today!!!!!! Everyone had a great time. It was good food good entertainment and then the after party turn up!!

Chyna also seems to have calmed down a bit from the altercation, she was all smiles at her Atlanta premiere event over the weekend.

If it’s all good now, at least that means fans will get their money’s worth! Twitter had the show TRENDING online when it debuted at midnight because of Chyna and Tokyo’s sick squabble. Despite The Real Blac Chyna airing on its own subscription, people say they’re willing to cough up the few dollars to watch this thing uninterrupted.

