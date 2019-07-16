Here’s What Happened When ‘Kini Klad Kylie Posted Her Build-A Beach Bawwwdy
- By Bossip Staff
Kylie’s Build-A-Beach Bawwwdy Shatters The Internet
Kylie Jenner has the internet in a TIZZY over her build-a-beach bawwwdy that she served up while soaking up some sun on her luxurious vacay. Yea, we know, she’s RICH rich but also thirsty for attention based on her back-to-back-to-back-TO-BACK thirst traps currently flooding Instagram.
Peep the hilarious hysteria over Kylie’s build-a-beach bawwwdy on the flip.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.