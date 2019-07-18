‘I’m Not Gay’ Dwight Howard Sets The Record Straight After Filing $10 Million Countersuit In Same-Sex Scandal

Dwight Howard Speaks On Masin Elije Scandal

Dwight Howard is speaking out on a salacious scandal that’s plagued him in the press.

As previously reported an openly gay YouTube star named Masin Elije sued Howard for “assault, infliction, and emotional distress” after claiming that Howard threatened his life after he refused to sign an NDA about their alleged relationship We also broke the story that Howard countersued Elije for $10 million claiming that Elije, who he does not know, falsified the story to drum up publicity for a book called “Industry Hoe.”

Now Dwight’s speaking out and hoping to clear his name.

According to the NBA star who spoke to Kristine Leahy of Fox Sports’ “Fair Game”, he was disappointed by the “pure hate” he received over the situation.

“Why would somebody who I never met, never had any contact with, make up a whole story about me?” Howard asked rhetorically. “And I saw all the hate, the pure hate, from people I have never met before just pile up. Everywhere I went.”

He also added that it made him realize that he could just be himself and “be free.”

“The situation made me realize, you’re not like this. Just be you. Be free. “I’m not gay,” he said. “There’s a lot of people who are and they have to hide. And there’s people who have mental issues and they have to hide. It’s people who have different problems in life and they have to hide. They have to put on their mask every day. But it’s like I don’t want to wear no mask. I just want to be.”

What do YOU think about Dwight finally speaking out on the situation???