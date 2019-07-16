New Music: Gifted R&Baddie Neisha Neshae Releases Official Video For “Can’t Let Go” [Video]

Neisha Neshae – Can’t Let Go (Official Video)

For the music heads…

Neisha Neshae is not slowing down this summer. The sweet-voiced leader is back with another video for “Can’t Let Go”. The video is directed by Marty McFly and the song is co-produced by TNB Beatz and Kevo Hendricks. Check out the video below and tell us if you hate it or love it…

Hit play.