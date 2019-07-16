Feds Say R. Kelly Is A Flight Risk & Danger To Public, Want Him Held Without Bail In Racketeering Case (Exclusive)

R. Kelly Accused Of Sexually Abusing Girls For Years

R. Kelly was just denied bond in his Illinois child porn and sex abuse case, and things aren’t looking much better in his simultaneous federal racketeering case.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office has asked a judge to deny the disgraced singer bail indefinitely to ensure that he shows up for his trial in Brooklyn, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

In a letter to the judge, Richard P. Donoghue, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said that Kelly was a major flight risk who was too dangerous to be in public. Donoghue was especially concerned that if he made bail, he’d try to intimidate witnesses in the case.

He pointed to Kelly’s 2008 state child abuse case and said the “Pied Piper” bribed his alleged victim’s family with $2 million in exchange for her not testifying against him. The prosecutor said Kelly also forced alleged victims to sign documents with false, yet damaging information and threatened to expose the info if they went public.

The feds allege that for more than 20 years, Kelly was the head of a criminal enterprise that funneled young girls from around the country to him to be sexually assaulted.

Besides racketeering, Kelly was indicted on charges of violating the Mann Act, kidnapping and forced labor. Kelly is expected to be arraigned on those charges in September.