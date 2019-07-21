Hate It Or Love It?!?! Nicki Minaj Hops On Da Baby’s “SUGE” Remix

H2>Nicki Minaj Remixes Da Baby’s Song “Suge”

There’s no question that Da Baby’s hit “Suge” has been one of the biggest songs of the year, so it’s no wonder the “Megatron” Don Diva Nicki Minaj would want to hop aboard the remix. Check it out below:

In case you couldn’t make out her lyrics, here they go:

Drug lord, Griselda

I used to move weight through Delta

So stay in your place ’cause I

Don’t wanna put you in a shelter

I’m cooking up in the kitchen

You could be my little helper

Go to the table and ask ’em

Do they want the flat or the seltzer?

I go where I want I’m good

My ni**as’ll get them goods

So come off the chain and come off the watch

You gotta respect the jux

Queen sleazy era

And they never see me ever

‘Cause I send my shooters and they introduce us

As soon as I pull the lever (Brr)

I say “Choke me,” he do it

Every time that we do it

Ni**a packing like Hewlett

I told him “damn ni**a, you lit”

On that D going stupid

Got my a**-shots from Cupid

You could just ask Ken

He be like: “Hadouken!” (Rrrh)

What do you think of Nicki’s “Suge” bars?