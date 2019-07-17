Lauren London Says Son With Nipsey Hussle Will Inherit $1 Million From His Estate

Lauren London’s Guardianship Documents Regarding Nipsey Hussle Son Revealed

Actress Lauren London is preparing to set her son up financially after the passing of his daddy, so she’s filed for guardianship over him. The 34-year-old expects for her son Kross, 2, to receive around $1 million from his later father’s estate, according to documents uncovered from The Blast.

London writes that Kross is “anticipated to inherit” the large sum of cash so she wants to ensure he’s legally protected. She wants to be Kross’ guardian so that she can participate in legal matters involving Nipsey’s estate and probate, on the child’s behalf.

In the docs, London also lists Nipsey’s 10-year-old daughter, Emani, as Kross’ relative.

In a message to her two-year-old on Instagram, Lauren recently said, “I’m going to stand strong so you can always lean on me.”

*UPDATE*

Lauren London’s management has released a statement saying;