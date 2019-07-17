Hello Summer: A Gallery Of Reasons Joe Budden Better Pick Up The Phone And Call Tahiry
Tahiry is one of the most iconic video vixen and thickaliciuos models of all time. She’s just celebrated her 40th birthday and is looking as fine as ever. Recently Joe Budden posted a lonely a$$ IG post about looking for love. Tahiry responded with a coy “Joe know what time it is! Lmao.”
This has everyone wondering if a rekindled flame is happening. We don’t know if that’s for real but we know Joe better be rushing to his phone to hit her up. Oh? You didn’t know? Tahiry is out here putting that bawdy out this summer. So you know what it is…Hello Summer time!
Good lawd…
View this post on Instagram
Are you a female that sometimes feels insecure about your body during sex? Or are you cheating on your partner because of boring sex? Check out my blog where my friend sexpert @realglamazontyomi gives some answers, advice and tips to YOUR questions. Head over to TahiryOnline.com NOW!!! Let me know what you think in my comments below.!!!!! #TeamTahiry #Tahiry #TahiryOnline #relationships #relationshipadvice #advice #nsfw #sexpert #tyomi #glamazontyomi #latinaonthemove #afrolatina #bodypositivity
View this post on Instagram
EVERYONE ALWAYS ASK IF YOU HAVE A CAREER, IF YOU’RE MARRIED, IF YOU HAVE CHILDREN! LIKE IF LIFE WAS SOME KIND OF GROCERY LIST! NO ONE EVER ASKS US IF WE’RE HAPPY! — i say this allll the time but (Farrah Gray) said it first #teamtahiry #latinaonthemove #latina #afrolatina #thisis40
