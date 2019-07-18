The Latest ‘Development’ In The La La/Carmelo Anthony News Causes Twitter Hysteria

Just a couple of weeks ago, it looked like Carmelo Anthony and the whole City Boyz franchise who had his back were on the ropes. That’s because La La confirmed she was taking the “next legal steps” in her marriage.

“As La La and Carmelo have been living apart for quite some time, La La is proceeding with legal discussions as the next step in their relationship,” a representative for the Power star said in a statement to PEOPLE. “They will remain loving and committed parents to their son.”

Following that, at ESSENCE she also did this;

YEOOO MELO YA DONE SON pic.twitter.com/usQtPYhCfW — 🏁 MCeee™ 🏁 (@OhYeahThasMC) July 6, 2019

It seemed like she was on her way to a single hot girl summer but recent pictures have surfaced of LaLa and her estranged husband together.

Now, to be fair, they’ve always been at least cordial through the ups and downs and are still co-parents to their 12-year-old son. PageSix reports that they were seen together this weekend outside of Matsuhisa Beverly Hills—which could be a completely innocent outing.

Still, the pics have Twitter and the City Boyz thinking they’re still in the game.

The reactions are crazy…take a look…