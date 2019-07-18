Hello Summer: Melyssa Ford Is BYKE Looking Like She’s Still 25 And Fine As Ever Before
Melyssa Ford has always been one of the baddest women in the game. She was all over music videos and magazines in the late 90s and early 2000s. Since then she’s been out here looking better by the year. As some of you know, last year she was in a terrible car crash that damn near killed her. She’s managed to fight back and get to her best possible life and it’s been amazing to see. She’s got a podcast and was just on a deleted scene from Black Ink Crew. What can’t she do?
So for a LOT of reasons we want to celebrate the beautiful Melyssa and put her in our Hello Summer series. Salute this woman.
Tyra Banks did her thing gracing the cover of #sportsillustrated and killing it at age 46. The world will have women believing they have one foot in the grave after 40. Wellllll, I’m 42 and think I might be doin’ some thangs with this little body God gave me 🤷🏽♀️😉😘❤️💕 #ageaintnothingbutanumber #selfcare #selflove #machinegunmelly #noretouching
