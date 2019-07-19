LeSean McCoy’s Ex Delicia Cordon Slapped With $55K Default Judgment In Copyright Infringement Case (Exclusive)

Delicia Cordon Sued For “Exploiting” Pic Of Notorious BIG For Her ‘De Cordon’ Clothing Line

She’s currently suing her ex, NFL player LeSean McCoy, for allegedly setting her up to get robbed and beaten in the Georgia home they once shared, but Delicia Cordon has got her own legal troubles to worry about after a judge slapped her with a judgment for more than $55,000 because she failed to respond to an international photographer’s copyright infringement case against her.

Dana Ruth Lixenberg sued the model and entrepreneur earlier this year after Cordon allegedly used a photo Lixenberg shot of the Notorious BIG for several clothing designs for her online clothing boutique, “De Cordon LLC,” according to the suit, which was obtained by BOSSIP.

Lixenberg said she shot the photo of the slain rapper and registered it with the U.S. Copyright Office in 2015. She accused Cordon of lifting the image from the internet and conspiring with others to create and sell clothing using it.

Lixenberg said she sent Cordon a cease and desist letter to try to get her to take down the “numerous illicit goods,” and provide an explanation, but their talks didn’t go anywhere.

On July 18th, the judge on the case sided with Lixenberg and ordered Cordon to pay Lixenberg $50,000 in damages – $12,500 for every time Cordon used the image – $4,500 in lawyers fees and $705 in court costs.

We reached out to Cordon and “De Cordon LLC” for comment.