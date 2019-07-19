Feline F*** Up: Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba & Jason Derulo Look Tragic In The ‘Cats’ Trailer And We. Demand. Answers.
Why, Lord, why? Whyyyyyy? For some reason, there’s a live-action version of “Cats” dropping on Christmas and the trailer was released last night.
The highly-anticipated movie with Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift, Idris Elba and more was supposed to be the TV event of the holidays. But, boy, it sure does look like someone put some Molly in the catnip. The Cats movie looks like a straight-up acid trip—and not in a good way.
Twitter was astounded, scared, outraged and a bit terrified and we don’t blame them. The results are pure hilarity and a good old-fashioned dragging for the ages. Take a look at the insanity that ensued…
