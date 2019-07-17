Breaking The Cycle: Blac Chyna Posts Up With Her Kiddies After Promise To Protect Them From Their Petulant Granny

Blac Chyna Sends Aggravated Grandma Tokyo Toni A Message?

Blac Chyna has some things to get off of her chest in regards to parenting. Conveniently after “The Real Blac Chyna” debuted and her mom was dragged for acting like a whole clown, Chy posted up her kids with a little advice underneath each photo. In the midst of her argument with her mom, Chyna blurted out that she would keep her kids away, appearing to anger her Toyo Toni even more. Maybe this will grab Toni’s attention?

In the first message Chyna seems to send to her mother, she writes:

Seven things every child needs to hear: I love you, I’m proud of you, I’m sorry, I forgive you, I’m listening. This is your responsibility. You have what it takes to succeed.

