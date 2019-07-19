Mood 4 Eva: Mane-Snatching NalaYoncé Calls Her Haters Ramada lnn-Dwelling Strugglies, Splashes Peasants With Champagne
- By Bossip Staff
NalaYoncé SNAPS On “Mood 4 Eva” & Shatters Twitter
Her Royal Slayyyness kicked off LION KING DAY with a mane-snatching bang by calling her haters Ramada Inn-dwelling strugglies on spicy new braid-shaking anthem “Mood 4 Eva” off her star-studded “Lion King: The Gift” album in a GOD-level FLEX that sent the whole entire internet (and BeyHive) into a meme-crazy T I Z Z Y.
Peep the hilarious hysteria over Bey’s mane-snatching “Mood 4 Eva” verse on the flip.
