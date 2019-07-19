Mood 4 Eva: Mane-Snatching NalaYoncé Calls Her Haters Ramada lnn-Dwelling Strugglies, Splashes Peasants With Champagne

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 15

NalaYoncé SNAPS On “Mood 4 Eva” & Shatters Twitter

Her Royal Slayyyness kicked off LION KING DAY with a mane-snatching bang by calling her haters Ramada Inn-dwelling strugglies on spicy new braid-shaking anthem “Mood 4 Eva” off her star-studded “Lion King: The Gift” album in a GOD-level FLEX that sent the whole entire internet (and BeyHive) into a meme-crazy T I Z Z Y.

Peep the hilarious hysteria over Bey’s mane-snatching “Mood 4 Eva” verse on the flip.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415
    Categories: Black Stories, For Discussion, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.