Morehouse College Puts Employee DeMarcus Crews On Administrative Leave Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Morehouse Puts Employee DeMarcus Crews On Administrative Leave

A Morehouse College employee whose been accused of sexual misconduct is on paid administrative leave. Earlier this week a video went viral on Twitter of a young man claiming that Morehouse staffer DeMarcus Crews had been continuously sexually assaulting him. The student added that the abuse was so damaging that he suffered bouts of depression.

“Since the second semester of my freshman year, I was assaulted by a staff member at Morehouse College by the name of DeMarcus Crews,” said the unidentified man who also added that he complained to school officials last year but didn’t see results. “It got to the point where I went through really bad depression,” said the student, “(Crews) was trying to force me to come out about my sexuality.” “He would make advances towards me.”

Following that, a second student named Bryson came forward and made similar allegations claiming that Crews “took it too far.”

“He would always make references to my sexuality,” said Bryson, “at one point it was kind of a joke and then it got to the point where he just took it too far.”

11Alive reports that Morehouse officials have taken action and added that Morehouse’s sexual misconduct policy provides for disciplinary action if any student, faculty or staff member engages in inappropriate behavior.