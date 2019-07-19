Serena Williams Hard Serves Statuesque Thigh Meats For Heavenly ‘Sports Illustrated’ Cover

Serena Williams Covers Sports Illustrated‘s Fashionable 50 Issue

We’re not worthy of Serena Williams, yet she continues to bless us with her many talents.

The tennis G.O.A.T recently graced the cover of Sports Illustrated‘s Fashionable 50 issue where big-time athletes are acknowledged for their style.

For the issue, Williams discussed her longtime passion for designing which led to her self-funded clothing line, and she also talked about promoting empowerment and equality.

On what fashion means to her, she said:

“My whole career has been really about tennis and fashion. I always try to make a statement when I walk out on the court—to be bold and to be unique and to kind of transcend. I always try to send the message of just being confident and being fierce.”

On the style haters, she said:

“People always have things to say when you’re wearing fashion. It could be good things. It could be bad things. I don’t care what people say. I’m like just so past it—you could say whatever you want to say. Honestly, you’re allowed to have your opinion. My life is far too complicated to worry about people that want to say mean things. I have a daughter, I have a family, I have a career. I have too much to worry about.”

When talking about her S By Serena line, she added:

“I tried it before and it didn’t work. Then I sat down and invested in myself and really put a really good effort behind it. Now I really get to express myself. I get to see how you can wear fashion so many different ways and how you can represent yourself. I have this whole big vision of what S by Serena is going to be.”

For more of Serena’s words and mouth-drooling looks, you can check out her SI article here.