Mo Money: Eddie Murphy Closes A $70 Million Deal With Netflix For His Standup Comeback

Eddie Murphy Is Returning To Standup With New Netflix Deal

Eddie Murphy is getting back into his standup bag, and there’s a very big bag in it for him.

The comedic legend hasn’t performed standup in years, but according to reports from TMZ, he’s supposedly in talks with Netflix for a series of upcoming comedy specials, sources close to Murphy told the publication.

And it’s all for an impressive $70 million paycheck.

Though TMZ admits to not having an exact figure, the number they’ve given seems to be in line with what other comedians of his stature have gotten from the streaming giant recently. Dave Chappelle took home $20 million for each of his three award-winning specials, while Chris Rock banked $40 million for his two-show package.

The fact that Murphy is getting back into the standup game shouldn’t come as that much of a surprise, especially following his recent appearance on Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee.

“You know that you not doing stand-up drives people crazy — you know that, right?” Seinfeld asked. “I’m going to do it again,” Murphy responded. “Everything just has to be right. You have to get up there and start working out. Still gotta go to the comedy club.”