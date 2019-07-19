Hot Girls Up! Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Future’s Fugazee ‘Hot Boy Summer’ Playlist With One Of Her Own
- By Bossip Staff
Megan Thee Stallion Drops ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Playlist
At first, the Hot Girl vs. Hot Boy Summer thing started out as a joke. That was until Future took it upon himself to take on the title as Head Coach of the Hot Boys. Now, judging by by folks on social media, it’s officially a competition to see who will come out on top at the end of the Summer.
Even though Hot Girl originator Megan Thee Stallion tried to put an end to the game, the Hot Boys just couldn’t stand to see Hot Girls enjoying themselves.
Future went as far as to create his very own Hot Boy playlist on Spotify.
But H-Town Hottie Meg wasn’t too fazed.
She dropped a playlist of her own shortly after, officially making it a competition between Hot Girls and Hot Boys for the rest of the Summer.
Looks like Hot Girls are up 10.
