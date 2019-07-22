Natural Disaster: Twitter Rains Down Upon Alexandra Shipp After Marvel Announces Storm And All X-Men Will Be Recast

Alexandra Shipp Trolled After Marvel Studios Announces X-Men Recast

This weekend the internet was set ablaze following Marvel Studios‘ announcement of phase 4 of the MCU at San Diego Comic-Con.

President Kevin Feige let it be known that the long-awaited “mutants” are finally coming home to Marvel after the recent Fox/Disney merger which means that the X-Men will be recast. Much to the chagrin of Alexandra Shipp in the wake of her colorism controversy surrounding fan favorite character Storm.

Lmao y’all really acting like this merger means they’re recasting 🤣🤣 — Alexandra Shipp (@AlexShipppp) December 14, 2017

Twitter don’t forget s#!t.

GOOD EVENING BELOVED, if they are willing to recast WESLEY SNIPES, I have news for you 💋 pic.twitter.com/B8qn2yWFTA — Clarkisha Kent @ SDCC (@IWriteAllDay_) July 21, 2019

