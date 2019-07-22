Natural Disaster: Twitter Rains Down Upon Alexandra Shipp After Marvel Announces Storm And All X-Men Will Be Recast
- By Bossip Staff
This weekend the internet was set ablaze following Marvel Studios‘ announcement of phase 4 of the MCU at San Diego Comic-Con.
President Kevin Feige let it be known that the long-awaited “mutants” are finally coming home to Marvel after the recent Fox/Disney merger which means that the X-Men will be recast. Much to the chagrin of Alexandra Shipp in the wake of her colorism controversy surrounding fan favorite character Storm.
Twitter don’t forget s#!t.
