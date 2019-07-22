BrownSkinGirlChallenge: Blue Ivy’s Black Excellency Music Has Black Women Sharing Their Most Beautifully Melanated Pics And We Love It

Blue Ivy’s vocal stylings on the Lion King soundtrack absolutely destroyed the whole entire Internet. The song, “Brown Skin Girl” is an affirmation of blackness and is an extremely important song to hear. The song has sparked a new challenge that seems to have started in the Motherland. Black women across the world are sharing their skin and body positivity images. It’s really incredible and the good way to start off your week.

#BrownSkinGirlChallenge — kinky curly, silk presses, or whatever floats your boat…just wear your crown 👑 proudly and always stay afloat 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/8Z427uHAXu — ♚ (@__cfrank007) July 21, 2019

Peep the melnaniny majesty upon us.