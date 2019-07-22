Like Ike: Bow Wow Toddler Tantrum-ly Screams “I Had That B*** First” About Ciara During Scarcely Attended Performance; Gets Dragged Hell

Bow Wow, man. He just doesn’t know when to leave well enough alone. Last time we saw him, he was out here photoshopping his abs and playing the hell out of himself as usual. Now, he’s grasping at relevance any way he can, even if it means being pretty damn despicable in the process. During a concert over the weekend, eyewitnesses say Bow Wow performed his hit duet with Ciara “Like You” from back when they were dating and interrupted his verse to say “I had this b*** first.” SMH.

The video hit the net like wildfire and the dragging was immediate and necessary.

Ain’t letting no hair strand get in my way 🤣. #GoodVibes Only 💚 pic.twitter.com/keO23lvmAE — Ciara (@ciara) July 22, 2019

Take a look at what being a clown gets you.