Like Ike: Bow Wow Toddler Tantrum-ly Screams “I Had That B*** First” About Ciara During Scarcely Attended Performance; Gets Dragged Hell
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 12
❯
❮
Bow Wow, man. He just doesn’t know when to leave well enough alone. Last time we saw him, he was out here photoshopping his abs and playing the hell out of himself as usual. Now, he’s grasping at relevance any way he can, even if it means being pretty damn despicable in the process. During a concert over the weekend, eyewitnesses say Bow Wow performed his hit duet with Ciara “Like You” from back when they were dating and interrupted his verse to say “I had this b*** first.” SMH.
The video hit the net like wildfire and the dragging was immediate and necessary.
Take a look at what being a clown gets you.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.