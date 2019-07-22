Poor Thing: Cardi B Posts & Deletes Alarming ‘Wish I Was Dead’ Tweet, Fans Send Her Positivity

Get Well: Cardi B Feeling Depressed?

Last night, fans of Cardi B were worried about the rapper after she tweeted “wish I was dead” seemingly out of nowhere. The tweet was temporary but concern lingered for hours from folks who flooded her with affirmations. Fans used the hashtag #WeLoveYouCardi to send her words of encouragement.

EVERYONE USE #WeLoveYouCardi 💕 Let’s show @iamcardib our support and make this TREND! pic.twitter.com/1Q8voRGUaq — Cardi B Fan Team (@CardiBTeam) July 21, 2019

Cardi’s posted and deleted tweet was a completely different mood from the tweets right before it. She had just posted that she was “so blessed”.

I’m so blessed🙏🏼 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 20, 2019

After all of the fan support came gushing in, Cardi let off a simple “thank you” under an Instagram post of herself and Offset kissing while holding baby Kulture. To follow up, Cardi posted up a meme this morning, seemingly poking fun at herself.

“My attitude is somewhere between ‘take me to the king’ and ‘knuck if you buck.'”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B0N_ri-gZED/?igshid=1epvjtjsdt8s2

So far, Belcalis hasn’t addressed what inspired her alarming Twitter post. Hopefully, she’s feeling better!

Hit the flip to to see some of the positive tweet that Cardi fans were flooding her with.