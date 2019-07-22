Kim Konfronts Kourtney In Spirited Sugar Spat Over North And P’s Birthday Party! “It’s Candyland! Not Gluten-Free Land!” [VIDEO]

Sneak Peek To Next Season’s ‘KUWTK’ Shows Kim And Kourtney Battling Over Daughters’ Birthday Bash

Have you been missing ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ since the season ended? Well, it looks like E! is preparing for the show’s return because they dropped a sneak peek to next season on Sunday which showcases Kim and Kourtney caught up in a screaming match over their daughters’ upcoming birthday plans.

It’s no secret that Kourtney can be a bit extreme when it comes to her and her kids’ diets, so should we really be surprised? The whole thing is pretty anti-climactic anyway since we already know the party (which happened in June ) ended up being a Candy Land theme.

Our favorite part was when Kim said — “It’s Candy Land… It’s a Candy Land-themed party! Yes, that’s, like, what the party is about, Candy Land. It’s not f–king Gluten Free Land over here.”

Pure Comedy.

Kourtney was bluffing bigtime when she suggested they should do separate parties for North’s 6th birthday and Penelope’s 7th. She knew good and well she wasn’t trying to spend extra coin on Penelope’s party or have all them people at her house when Kim’s party for North could just do double duty.

Do y’all have this level of ridiculous fights with your family members?