Keeping Up With The Enemy: Kimora Lee Simmons Is Getting DRAGGED For Gassing The Kardashians Up Against Jordyn Woods

Sunday’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians was a whole entire mess. The show revolved around the fallout from Tristan pushing up on Jordyn Woods and the Kardashian clan looking for the right black person to blame. Khloe already got destroyed for calling Jordyn fat, but she wasn’t alone in catching holy hellfire from the internet.

One person who was gassing them up to want to clap back was none other than Kimora Lee Simmons. She was right there with the crew on the phone trying to gas them up.

After Jordyn and Twitter noticed that it was indeed Kimora on the show, everyone started clowning the hell out of her. Kimora’s since taken to Instagram to try to defend herself:

“I don’t condone bullying at all. I am def more old school. I pop heads. Guys and girls included. Everybody responsible. These are adult men and women involved. Not children.”

Twitter still isn’t buying it as she is getting destroyed for her cameo: