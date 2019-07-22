Seen On The Scene: Ciara, Russell Wilson, Charli XCX & More At Propel Co:Labs

Ciara, Russell Wilson, Charli XCX & More At Propel Co:Labs

Propel Co:Labs, now in its fourth year, is a celebration of movement, filled with heart-pumping workouts led by industry’s top instructors and studios, live musical performances, holistic wellness and more. This year’s event took place at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica and featured such celebrity talent as Lucy Hale, Ciara (whose hubby Russell Wilson surprised fans by showing up for the workout), Charli XCX, and more.