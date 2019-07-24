How Natalie Nunn Went From ‘Running L.A.’ To Running Amongst The Best Bad Girls Of Reality TV

All the things we secretly love to hate about Reality TV stars are embodied in one star in particular: Miss Natalie Nunn. Natalie Tynika Nunn-Payne stormed onto the scene in 2009, back when reality television was still believable and entertaining. Bad Girls Club was certainly one of the shows in that era whose characters were realer than real.

“Natalie met and married Arizona Rattlers Player Jacob Payne in 2012, and it wouldn’t be a Natalie wedding without some cameras and some drama.”

Natalie joined the show during its fourth season and became the breakout star of the series almost instantly. Who can forget her notorious proclamation: “I Run L.A”. The cocky catchphrase became so popular that there were rumors floating about the USC graduate getting her own show.

Although that never came to fruition, Natalie still stayed on top of her reality tv game. After coming to blows with a few of her castmates on BGC, Natalie was kicked off the Oxygen show in episode 11. But clearly, she made enough of an impact during her time in the Bad Girl house for the network bring her back for appearances on seasons 5 and 6.

After being a competitor on three more BGC spin offs, including Love Games: Bad Girls Need Love Too and Bad Girls Club All Stars, Nunn left her Bad Girl past behind her and started focusing more on her personal life — much to the dismay of her loyal fans.

i wish they would give Natalie Nunn her own show.. that b*tch soo entertaining LOL — Brittany M. (@B_TheBeautiful) August 3, 2010

But she wasn’t off the grid for too long. Natalie met and married Arizona Rattlers Player Jacob Payne in 2012, and it wouldn’t be a Natalie wedding without some cameras and some drama. She and Jacob tied the knot with the world watching, on WE Tv show Bridezillas. Shortly after, Natalie gave the world more of herself with “Turn Down For What”, an autobiography and guide for women. But it wasn’t too long before she returned back to our screens on WE Tv Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars with husband Jacob.

Natalie brought her mom into the reality tv world after starring with her on Lifetime’s The Mother/Daughter Experiment, which gave fans a reminder of why she was a member of the Bad Girls Club. Nunn still kept it moving despite some of the shade she received regarding her arguments with her mom on the show. She was a contestant on British Series 22 of Celebrity Big Brother and became the first contestant to be eliminated. These days, it seems Natalie is living her best life as a mom and wife.

No word on when the Queen of L.A. will be bringing the drama we love her for, back to our televisions. But then again, it’s Nunn-ya business.

Click below to see more inductees.





