How Draya Michele Deleted Her ‘Basketball Wife’ Status & Transcended To Top Tier Reality Star

There should be no doubt in anyone’s mind that Draya Michele is a sure-fire reality TV hall-of-famer. The curvaceous Philly-area jawn has taken quite a wild ride on her path to “celebrity”, but at this point, she has reached the peak of her powers and no local socialite formed against her shall prosper.

“I think a ho is someone who sleeps with everyone… I don’t think I’m considered a ho anymore. Your “hoeness” can be deleted, I’m in a total drought.”

Draya’s first foray into the greasy world of reality television came back in 2011 via Shaunie O’Neal and her VH1 series Basketball Wives. Draya remained a staple on the show for four years until 2015 despite not being included as part of the OG cast that consisted of Kimsha Artest, Gloria Govan, Laura Govan, Jackie Christie and Imani Showalter. Although she was neither attached to a basketball player nor was she a wife, Draya’s willingness to be messy far outweighed her lack of matrimony-dom.

While Draya was making herself known as the internet’s hottest bikini-clad (and sometimes nude) body, #AskDraya social media criticism endurer and plaything to a certain troubled R&B singer, her true rise to power came she sat down with The Breakfast Club and let loose this now-infamous quote:

“Deleted hoeness” went viral instantly and Draya had earned her very first THOT Scout badge.

For her next trick, Draya would land the punch that would be heard around the Twittersphere. There were several Basketball wives who appeared intensely insecure in younger, prettier, thinner, Draya’s presence, but none as angry as Sundy Carter. During a girls trip to Palm Springs Miss Michele had already had quite enough of Sundy’s mouth, but when she fixed her face to call Draya’s son a “pansy a$$”, well, hands were distributed. One of those hands left Sundy with a black eye for the remainder of the trip.

Sundy’s face might not have been ready for a boxing match, but her mouth suggested otherwise.

Need we say more?

