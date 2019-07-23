‘AGAIN?!’ LisaRaye Slams Nicole Murphy’s Alleged Married Man Shenanigans With Antoine Fuqua

Messy, messy, messy…

LisaRaye Blasts Nicole Murphy For Alleged Antoine Fuqua Affair

A new page has turned in the scandalous Nicole Murphy/Antoine Fuqua news. As previously reported damning photos hit the net of the “Training Day” director smooching Nicole Murphy MULTIPLE times poolside in Italy.

Nicole has since responded herself and said that they’re “family friends” and were just greeting each other.

According to actress LisaRaye however, there was nothing “friendly” about the liplock and she’s publically claiming that Nicole has a history with married men.

“Gurl @NikkiMurphy you went after @IamLelaRochon husband too?” wrote LisaRaye in TheShadeRoom’s comments section. “SMH So wrong…again!!!”

Now if you’re wondering what LisaRaye means by “again”, she COULD allegedly be inferring about a previous rumor.

Waaaay back in 2007, a New York Daily News report claimed that Nicole Murphy and LisaRaye’s husband Turks & Caicos Prime Minister Michael Misick were spotted (allegedly) KISSING at the opening of Mediterranean Village at Sandals’ Grande Antigua resort.

LisaRaye was married to Michael Misick from 2006 to 2008.

All the while this Antoine Fuqua scandal has been blowing up, people have been wondering what his wife Lela Rochon thinks about the drama.

