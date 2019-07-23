Mimi Faust On Headline Heat

Mimi Faust is almost at veteran status when it comes to this reality tv thing. The Love & Hip Hop star has had her fair share of drama since joining the show in 2012 — six years later and not much has changed, yet everything has. Most of us met her as Stevie J’s baby mama and Joseline Hernandez’s nemesis, but these days, it’s seems like Mimi is much more low-key and drama-free.

The former video model stopped by to clear up some of the wildest headlines BOSSIP has written about her, and she didn’t miss a beat. Faust dished on her beef with K. Michelle, sex tape with Nikko and much, much more. She even broke down the story about the terrifying shooting that went down at her Atlanta home.

Check out the full video above.