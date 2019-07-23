R. Kelly’s Badly Bearded Crisis Manager Admits He Wouldn’t Leave His Daughter Alone With The Singer [Video]

Darrell Johnson Speaks On R. Kelly With Gayle King

Now, THIS is journalism.

Gayle King put her magic to work again in an interview about R. Kelly. The CBS This Morning host spoke with Darrell Johnson, Kelly’s crisis manager, about the embattled singer who’s facing 18 sex crime charges including child pornography.

According to Darrell, R. Kelly’s a “mess right now” and he’s “isolated and afraid.”

Things got especially interesting during the interview however when Gayle asked Darrell if he’d leave his 20-year-old daughter alone with dear old Robert.

“Absolutely not. I wouldn’t leave my daughter with anybody that’s accused of pedophilia. Period,” said Darrell.

Uhhhh….

When Gayle questioned him for defending R. Kelly, the crisis manager doubled down on what he said.

“I wouldn’t leave my daughter with anyone… I’ll say it again (anyone) that’s accused of being a pedophile.”

You know things are pretty bad when your own crisis manager says they wouldn’t trust you with their daughter.

Interestingly enough, shortly after the interview aired Johnson sent a statement to CBS announcing his resignation.

Watch Darrell Johnson speak on R. Kelly below.