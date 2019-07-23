Lyrica-Free Makeover: #LHHH’s A1 Bentley Snips His Locs, Relaxes His Bangs Like Justin Bieber

Are You Feeling It?! Elton John Inspires A1’s New Hairstyle

On the heels of his separation from his wife Lyrica, A1 Bentley has chopped off all off his hair. From the first season of #LHHH, we’ve known A1 to have long locs. Welp, the super-producer just gave himself an Elton John inspired makeover. Friends and fans are going crazy in his comments over the eccentric change…but we think it fits his personality.

Here’s A1’s NEW look. Are YOU feeling it?

Just about a week ago, A1 suggested that his estranged wife Lyrica Anderson had been creepin’ with boxer, Floyd Mayweather Jr. So far she hasn’t confirmed or denied the rumors, but Lyrica has had a bit of a glo-up herself. She’s been rocking designer duds and body-hugging outfits.

Hit the flip to see it!