It’s Ok, Big Daddy: A Gallery Of Reasons Why ‘Friendly’ Husband-Smoocher Nicole Murphy PLAYED Herself For Leaving Shannon Sharpe On Read
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 8
❯
❮
Shannon Sharpe Is Single & Humble — But Nicole Murphy Wanted (Married) Antione Fuqua???
Hear us out for a second. We know that you can’t force anyone into dating but folks are scratching their heads this morning after news broke about Nicole Murphy french kissing Lela Rochon’s husband.
Just a few months ago, a perfectly single, handsome, humble, well-dress, well-mannered, (wealthy) man shot his shot at the 51-year-old model. She paid him DUST.
To make things even more pathetic, Shannon Sharpe is still holding out hope for Nicole who seems to have a taste for married men.
Ugh!
Shannon, babyyyyy. Nicole really played herself by leaving you on read.
She passed up THAT for out-of-shape and taken Antoine Fuqua?? Hit the flip for more reason why Nicole should feel DUMB right now.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.