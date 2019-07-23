It’s Ok, Big Daddy: A Gallery Of Reasons Why ‘Friendly’ Husband-Smoocher Nicole Murphy PLAYED Herself For Leaving Shannon Sharpe On Read

Shannon Sharpe Is Single & Humble — But Nicole Murphy Wanted (Married) Antione Fuqua???

Hear us out for a second. We know that you can’t force anyone into dating but folks are scratching their heads this morning after news broke about Nicole Murphy french kissing Lela Rochon’s husband.

Shannon sharpe all kinds of single and he is in love with Nicole Murphy but nooo she wanna sleep with a married man 😒 — Egypt000 (@_chrsmasLeaf) July 23, 2019

Just a few months ago, a perfectly single, handsome, humble, well-dress, well-mannered, (wealthy) man shot his shot at the 51-year-old model. She paid him DUST.

To make things even more pathetic, Shannon Sharpe is still holding out hope for Nicole who seems to have a taste for married men.

Ugh!

They’re just friends. That’s still my girl and I love her. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/ByBIM8jl7I — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) July 23, 2019

Shannon, babyyyyy. Nicole really played herself by leaving you on read.

She passed up THAT for out-of-shape and taken Antoine Fuqua?? Hit the flip for more reason why Nicole should feel DUMB right now.