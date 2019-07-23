‘She A Basic Baby Mama’: Lil Scrappy & Erica Dixon Faceoff During The #LHHATL Reunion [Video]

Lil Scrappy And Erica Dixon Argue During #LHHATL Reunion

Things got VERY messy last night during part one of the #LHHATL reunion between two co-parents.

Lil Scrappy and Erica Dixon had a messy showdown about child support with Erica bringing out receipts to show that Scrappy was behind on payments as of June 12, 2019. Scrappy countered Erica’s claims however by showing in his child support app that he’s up to date and only missed ONE payment.

According to fans, the most interesting part, however, was just how ANGRY Scrappy was over Erica moving on from their relationship. Scrapp said Erica was a “basic baby mama” and blasted her new baby’s father who she recently welcomed twins with.

“She up here claiming she with her baby daddy, she all good and all that. Shawty you ain’t even seeing him….you tryna fake the funk!”

Erica’s since recapped what went down on Twitter and she’s convinced that Scrappy is bitter over her new relationship.

Nothing or no one will disturb my peace. https://t.co/DUdhXnzIG5 — Erica Dixon (@MsEricaDixon) July 23, 2019

