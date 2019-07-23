Couples Quiz: Teyana Taylor Asks Iman Shumpert 30 Questions About Her [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Teyana Taylor Grills Her Husband Iman Shumpert All About Herself
GQ’s Couples Quiz is back with one of our favorite pairs ever: Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert.
In this installment of the series, Teyana is the one who takes control, grilling her husband on 30 different questions about herself. Will Iman know the answer to all of these questions, or is he gonna be sleeping in the dog house tonight? Find out after you check out the episode down below:
